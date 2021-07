UNA NOTTE DA LEONI,

Betsy Sharkey

The Los Angeles Times



Amid all the debris of "The Hangover," and it is considerable -- the tooth, the Taser, the tiger, the puke, the police, the stripper, the shots and so very much more -- there is a sort of perverse brilliance or brilliant perverseness to be found in this story of a bachelor party gone terribly wrong. The basic conceit is nothing new: Guys go to Vegas to give groom one last night of debauched fun.