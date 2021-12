Betsy Sharkey

The Los Angeles Times



There is a rich tradition in film of taking a political thriller and putting it squarely in the cross hairs of an investigative journalist -- think "All the President's Men," "The Killing Fields" and "The Year of Living Dangerously." "State of Play" definitely wants to join that crowd, and with a cast headed by Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck, Rachel McAdams and Helen Mirren, you'd expect all the stars [...] Vai alla recensione »