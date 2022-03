IL MONDO DEI REPLICANTI:

Robert Abele

The Los Angeles Times



Trying to lure the self-hypnotized gamer nation out into the world to see a dystopian popcorn flick that paints Sims-style living as the end of civilization might seem like a fool's errand. And yet here comes "Surrogates," a slick sci-fi number that presents a future in which flawless, hot-bodied, chicly dressed synthetic humans do the everyday living/working/playing, their every action neurally controlled [...] Vai alla recensione »